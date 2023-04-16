The above average temperatures this past week probably had many of you thinking about sun tanning and hanging out by the swimming pool. However, mother nature is going to have something to say about that as we head into the start of the work week.

The same cold front that will bring thunderstorms to the area this afternoon will also bring much colder air into the Valley. The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows the cold air arriving later on this evening below.

Notice that by midnight temperatures will be over 30 degrees colder than the forecast high temperature. Many locations will drop into the upper 30s by sunrise Monday.

The low pressure system will linger in the Great Lakes region Monday and Tuesday which will result in continued precipitation over our area.

Temperatures on Monday will struggle to reach the mid 40s. The temperature will likely drop a couple of degrees by the end of the day Monday and snowflakes will begin to mix into the precipitation by Monday night.

Thankfully, temperatures are expected to stay above freezing for the most part and therefore there will be little to no accumulation.

The potential for snow showers will continue on Tuesday especially in the snowbelt areas where a lake effect snow band off of Lake Erie could move into the area. Tuesday will be even colder with highs struggling to reach the 40 degree mark with blustery winds. The weather will begin to improve somewhat by Wednesday.

Below average temperatures sticking around?

Despite the brief warmup at the end of this week, below average temperatures are trending for the second half of April. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) outlook for days 8 through 14 (April 23rd through April 29th) feature increased probabilities in the 50-60% range of below average temperatures here in the Valley.

The average high temperature from today through the end of April ranges from 61°F to 66°F, so high temperatures below these values are more than likely. We will have a couple more weeks of cooler weather to go through before conditions begin to warm up.