(WKBN) – Snowflakes are fun to watch and very interesting when you at each flake in close view. They are also very complicated when it comes to the science involved in creating them.

What is a snowflake? See the link below for a scientific look at the process.

A few fun facts about snowflakes

Did you know that a cubic foot of snow can hold 1 to 2 million snowflakes?

Snowflakes are not very big and can grow in many different shapes. They form different patterns, but they have one thing in common: They all have six sides.

They are all in a hexagon shape as the crystal structure is created as the molecules bond together in the snowflake process.

