The Valley’s first widespread snowfall of 2023 provided some wintry scenes across the area on Sunday. As expected, most places saw between 1-3 inches of snow. Here is how much snow fell in some communities across the Valley, according to the National Weather Service offices in Cleveland and Pittsburgh as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

How much snow fell across Trumbull County?

Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Trumbull County.

Newton Falls – 3.6″

Southington – 3.0″

Cortland – 3.0″

Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport – 1.9″

How much snow fell across Mahoning County?

Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County.

Canfield – 2.5″

Austintown – 2.2″

How much snow fell across Columbiana County?

Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County.

East Liverpool – 3″

East Palestine – 1″

How much snow fell across Mercer County?

Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County.

Wheatland – 2″

Hermitage – 1″

