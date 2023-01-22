The Valley’s first widespread snowfall of 2023 provided some wintry scenes across the area on Sunday. As expected, most places saw between 1-3 inches of snow. Here is how much snow fell in some communities across the Valley, according to the National Weather Service offices in Cleveland and Pittsburgh as of 9 p.m. Sunday.
How much snow fell across Trumbull County?
Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Trumbull County.
Newton Falls – 3.6″
Southington – 3.0″
Cortland – 3.0″
Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport – 1.9″
How much snow fell across Mahoning County?
Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County.
Canfield – 2.5″
Austintown – 2.2″
How much snow fell across Columbiana County?
Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County.
East Liverpool – 3″
East Palestine – 1″
How much snow fell across Mercer County?
Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County.
Wheatland – 2″
Hermitage – 1″
Sunday snow totals from across the area.