Light snow will end this evening as a southern storm system moves toward the East Coast. We are only getting brushed by this system.

The light snow has made slippery travel on untreated roads and icy spots will be possible through morning. Temperatures will remain cold with readings in the teens to start your Friday. You may want to plan on a little extra time for morning travel.

As the southern storm moves out, winds will shift and drive lake effect snowbands into the northern snowbelt through Friday morning. The heaviest snow will stay in Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties in Ohio and in Crawford County in NW Pennsylvania.

A few snowbands will drift south into Trumbull and Mercer counties through the morning and into the day, laying down a quick coating to 2 inches. Temperatures will remain cold with highs in the low 20s.

Your forecast will show the updated details on this cold end to the week.