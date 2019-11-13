Closings and delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Snow update and record cold into morning

Weather

Lake effect snow showers taper off into the morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST:

Tonight:  Scattered snow showers.  A trace to 2” possible under snowbands.
Cold with record low temperatures.
Low:  13 (Record is 17 set in 1986)

Wednesday:  Cold. Snow shower or flurry early in northern snowbelt. (40% AM)
High:  29

Wednesday night:  Scattered clouds.
Low:  22  

Thursday:  Scattered clouds.
High:  37  Low:  22

Friday: Partly sunny.
High:  39  Low:  23

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  39  Low:  22

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  41  Low:  20

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High:  44 Low:  28

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  45 Low:  30

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com