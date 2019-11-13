Snow update and record cold into morning

Lake effect snow showers taper off into the morning

FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered snow showers. A trace to 2” possible under snowbands.

Cold with record low temperatures.

Low: 13 (Record is 17 set in 1986)

Wednesday: Cold. Snow shower or flurry early in northern snowbelt. (40% AM)

High: 29

Wednesday night: Scattered clouds.

Low: 22

Thursday: Scattered clouds.

High: 37 Low: 22

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 23

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 39 Low: 22

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 41 Low: 20

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 28

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 30