Snow to a wintry mix Saturday

Snow will mix with pockets of freezing rain and sleet Saturday

THROUGH MORNING: Snow likely. Up to 2 inches.

Temperatures in the 20’s

SATURDAY: Snow early. 2 – 4 inches possible. Becoming a wintry mix. Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain to Rain. (100%) Gusty wind.

High: 38

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain or snow showers early, scattered snow showers overnight. Turning colder and windy. (90%)

Low: 17

SUNDAY: Colder. Gusty wind. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 22 Low: 17

MONDAY: Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 25 Low: 16

TUESDAY: Chance for a snow showers. (40%)

High: 26 Low: 15

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 32 Low: 12

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 38 Low: 20

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 38 Low: 22