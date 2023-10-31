(WKBN)- A potent storm system is currently moving towards the Valley and it will bring the first snowflakes of the year to northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

Radar imagery of storm system that will affect the Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday.

This storm system will bring the threat of a common phenomenon in the Valley that can cause hazardous driving conditions: snow squalls. A snow squall is a brief period of heavy snow that can result in near white-out conditions and cause slippery road conditions. These usually occur with a strong cold front much like the one moving through the area Tuesday night. The image below shows what a snow squall can look like on the road.

Image of snow squall taken by Storm Team 27 Meteorologist Adam Clayton on Highway 224 in Poland, Ohio.

The best chance for a snow squall will be between 9 PM Tuesday night through 6 AM Wednesday morning. The Storm Team 27 Futuretracker shows multiple rounds of snow showers moving through the Valley.

Storm Team 27 Futuretracker showing multiple rounds of snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Thankfully, most of these snow showers will be going on late at night. However, if you are caught in one of these heavy snow showers make sure to take it slow on the roadways to reach your destination safely.

Forecast snowfall amounts for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The will be some light accumulation from the snow showers Tuesday night. Most locations will only see a light coating, but a few spots in the snowbelt regions of Trumbull and Mercer counties could see around an inch of accumulation.