Snow showers tonight with a colder weekend

Tonight: Scattered snow showers or flurries. 1″ or less with up to 2″ in the northern snowbelt. (70%)
Low: 17
Saturday: Decreasing clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early. (20% AM)
High: 24 Low: 17
Saturday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 17
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry late day. (30% PM)
High: 30 Low: 17
Monday: A wintry mix developing. (70%)
High: 36 Low: 24
Tuesday: Wintry mix to snow showers. (70%)
High: 33 Low: 28
Wednesday: Scattered clouds.
High: 32 Low: 16