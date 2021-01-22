Snow showers tonight with a colder weekend

Another storm early next week will bring a wintry mix

Tonight: Scattered snow showers or flurries. 1″ or less with up to 2″ in the northern snowbelt. (70%)

Low: 17

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early. (20% AM)

High: 24 Low: 17

Saturday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 17

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry late day. (30% PM)

High: 30 Low: 17

Monday: A wintry mix developing. (70%)

High: 36 Low: 24

Tuesday: Wintry mix to snow showers. (70%)

High: 33 Low: 28

Wednesday: Scattered clouds.

High: 32 Low: 16