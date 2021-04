Easter weekend will bring warmer temperatures

Overnight: Snow showers ending. Decreasing clouds and cold. Watch for black ice and slippery spots.

Low: 22

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 22

Friday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 24

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 24

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 40

Monday: Partly sunny. (20% PM)

High: 68 Low: 40