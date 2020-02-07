Live Now
Snow showers taper off into early morning

Weather

The weekend will feature a few rounds of light snow

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers. Up to an inch additional accumulation. Isolated spots up to 2″ Mainly in the northern snowbelt. (80%)
Low: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry into the late afternoon/evening. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 20

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers possible. Less than 1″ expected. (60%)
Low: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry into the late afternoon/evening. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 23

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers likely. (70%)
Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Chance for a snow shower early. (70%)
High: 40 Low: 32

