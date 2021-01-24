Snow showers Sunday, winter storm Monday and Tuesday

Few snow showers possible today then winter storm with rain/snow/sleet/freezing rain arrives tomorrow evening

Clouds will be returning today with a few snow showers possible this afternoon that could drop a light snow accumulation. Highs remain on the cold side around 30°. Overnight, a few flurries could be left behind with lows falling down to around 20°. Tomorrow will be the first day of our two day winter storm. Starting Monday afternoon, rain/snow showers will continue through the evening with highs in the mid 30s. Monday night is where things get tricky. As temperatures drop overnight and that system progresses towards our area, we’ll start to see some sleet and freezing rain along with the rain/snow showers. Light ice accumulations are looking more likely so travel will likely be impacted with icy roadways widespread across the area. We eventually switch over into all snow by Tuesday afternoon then we dry out for Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy then evening snow showers/flurries (30% PM).

High: 29

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries (20%).

Low: 20

MONDAY: Wintry mix likely. Watching Stormtrack. Sleet/freezing rain likely starting up in the late evening (80% PM).

High: 37

MONDAY NIGHT: Sleet/freezing rain likely with rain/snow showers. Light ice accumulations possible (90%).

Low: 31

TUESDAY: Wintry rain/snow mix then switching to all snow (80%). Light snow accumulations.

High: 38

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%).

High: 30 Low: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers/flurries (30%).

High: 32 Low: 17

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 23