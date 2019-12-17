Snow showers return to start your Wednesday

Weather

Cold air moving in for a few days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Clearing through evening. Increasing clouds late. Snow showers toward morning. Little accumulation. (40%)
Low: 22

WEDNESDAY: Blustery with snow showers. A coating to an inch. Up to 2 inches in the snowbelt. Wind chills into the teens and single digits through the afternoon as temperatures fall. (60%)
High: 26 Low: 22

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for snow showers or flurries early. Cold and blustery. Wind chills dropping into the single digits.
Low: 12

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 25 Low: 12

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 34 Low: 18

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 23

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 28

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 28

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 41 Low: 25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com