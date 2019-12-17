Snow showers return to start your Wednesday

TONIGHT: Clearing through evening. Increasing clouds late. Snow showers toward morning. Little accumulation. (40%)
Low: 22
WEDNESDAY: Blustery with snow showers. A coating to an inch. Up to 2 inches in the snowbelt. Wind chills into the teens and single digits through the afternoon as temperatures fall. (60%)
High: 26 Low: 22
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for snow showers or flurries early. Cold and blustery. Wind chills dropping into the single digits.
Low: 12
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 25 Low: 12
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 34 Low: 18
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 23
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 28
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 28
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 30
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 41 Low: 25