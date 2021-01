Snow showers return Friday

Turning colder into the weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry toward morning. (30%)

Low: 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered light snow showers or flurries. 1″ or less. Blustery. (70%)

High: 30

Friday Night: Chance for snow showers or flurries. 1″ or less. (40%)

Low: 16

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early. (20% AM)

High: 24 Low: 16

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Small Chance for a snow shower or flurry late day. (20% PM)

High: 28 Low: 15

Monday: A Wintry Mix expected. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 24