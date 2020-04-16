Snow showers possible through early morning

Colder temperatures will last through the end of the week

THROUGH MORNING: Scattered snow showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Coating to an inch in spots. (90%)

Low: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower early. (30% AM)

High: 43 Low: 28

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain or snow showers toward Friday morning. (70%)

Low: 30

FRIDAY: Rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation possible. Watching storm track. (90%)

High: 36 Low: 30

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 29

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers afternoon. (30%)

High: 58 Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 55 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 55 Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 51 Low: 35