Snow showers on the way to end the year

A fresh coating of snow on the way Tuesday

TONIGHT: Chance for rain showers early. A few snow showers or flurries overnight. Little to no accumulation. (60%)

Low: 30

TUESDAY: Blustery. Snow showers likely. A coating to 2″ possible. (100%)

High: 35 Low: 30

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers. Mainly Early. 1″ or less. Chance for lake effect snow showers toward morning. (60%)

Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow shower or flurry early. Mainly in snowbelt. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 46 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Chance for rain showers. (60%)

High: 51 Low: 36

SATURDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 48(Falling) Low: 36

SUNDAY: Chance for snow or rain showers. (40%)

High: 37 Low: 28