Snow showers move out by morning

THROUGH MORNING: Scattered snow showers. Up to an inch additional accumulation.
Low: 22
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry into the late afternoon/evening. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 20
SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers possible. Less than 1″ expected. (60%)
Low: 23
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry into the late afternoon/evening. (20%)
High: 38 Low: 23
SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers likely. (70%)
Low: 32
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Chance for a snow shower early. (70%)
High: 40 Low: 32
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 36 Low: 25
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 38 Low: 25