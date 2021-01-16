Snow showers last through the weekend

There is some fog around this morning, but that will lift up and clear out by the afternoon

Light snow accumulations are possible each day through mid-week

It’s back to our typical January-like weather here in the Valley.

There is some fog around this morning, but that will lift up and clear out by the afternoon. However, mostly cloudy skies stick around again with more snow showers possible this afternoon/evening.

The snow showers won’t stop until at least Tuesday, at the earliest, with highs remaining in the mid- to upper-30s and morning lows in the mid-20s. Each day could see an additional up to one inch of snow.

Wednesday will be our slight break from the snow with mostly cloudy skies still remaining, but then our next system comes back into play starting Thursday with a mix of rain/snow then switching to all lake effect snow by Friday.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%). Up to 1″ of additional snow accumulation possible.

High: 38

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%). Up to 1″ of additional snow accumulation possible.

Low: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (60%). Up to 1″ of additional snow accumulation possible.

High: 37

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (60%). Up to 1″ of additional snow accumulation possible.

Low: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (60%). Up to 1″ of additional snow accumulation possible.

High: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (30%).

High: 34 Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 32 Low: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with evening rain/snow showers possible (40%).

High: 39 Low: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (30%).

High: 33 Low: 24