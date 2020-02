Snow showers into the start of your weekend

Cold and blustery weather for your Saturday

Saturday Morning Weather Update

2/29/2020

Through Morning: Scattered snow showers expected through early morning. Blustery wind will make it feel colder…

SATURDAY: Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Mainly early. Less than 1″ expected. (40%)

High: 28 Low: 17

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 18

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 18

MONDAY: Rain showers. (70%)

High: 50 Low: 39

TUESDAY: Rain showers. (70%)

High: 49 Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 47 Low: 36

THURSDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 43 Low: 32

FRIDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 30