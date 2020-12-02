Snow showers ending into the early morning

Colder temperatures sticking around this week

OVERNIGHT: Snow showers ending toward morning from south to north. (90%)

A Trace to 1″ (2+ Under heavy snowbands) of additional accumulation, heaviest in northern snowbelt.

Low: 27

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Lake effect snow ending early morning in NE snowbelt. (20%AM)

High: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Colder.

Low: 23

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 36 Low: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow shower afternoon. (30% PM)

High: 40 Low: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 30