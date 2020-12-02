Snow showers ending into the early morning

OVERNIGHT: Snow showers ending toward morning from south to north. (90%)
A Trace to 1″ (2+ Under heavy snowbands) of additional accumulation, heaviest in northern snowbelt.
Low: 27
WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Lake effect snow ending early morning in NE snowbelt. (20%AM)
High: 36
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Colder.
Low: 23
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 36 Low: 23
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow shower afternoon. (30% PM)
High: 40 Low: 30
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 30