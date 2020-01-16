Snow showers and colder temps return

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers early. Scattered snow showers toward morning. Little to no snow accumulation expected. (70%)

Low: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers. Trace to 1″. Isolated spots could see up to 2″ under heavier snowbands. (70%)

High: 33 Falling through the day

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers. Trace to 1″. Isolated spots could see up to 2″ under heavier snowbands. (70%)

Low: 21

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 30 Low: 21

SATURDAY: Wintry mix. Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain to Rain. (100%)

High: 40 Low: 23

SUNDAY: Colder. Scattered snow showers. (80%)

High: 25 Low: 20

MONDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 25 Low: 19

TUESDAY: Chance for a snow shower. (40%)

High: 27 Low: 16