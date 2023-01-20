More than likely you have heard someone say “I walked to school up hill both ways in the snow”. You may have also heard someone say “Snow was on the ground all winter long when I was younger.”

We are currently in a winter that has not featured much snow here in Youngstown, Ohio. It has been wet and warm but not much snow.

So far during the winter of 2022-2023 Youngstown, Ohio has only provided five days with measurable snow on the ground. They were all in December!

January, to this point, has not recorded a day with measurable snow on the ground at the airport. This is using the entire day in the climate record. There are trace amounts of snow, but days with 0.1,” or greater, have been extremely limited.

Have we ever had a winter with snow on the ground for the entire season in Youngstown, Ohio?

This is a question we get quite often as meteorologists. We all have our memories as children of a snowy and cold winter. In many cases, the days were cold and snowy.

Taking a look through history, there has not been a winter in Youngstown, Ohio that measurable snow was on the ground each day during the entire winter.

There were a few that were close.

The longest stretch of days with measurable snow on the ground at the Youngstown/Warren Regional airport on record dating back to 1934 is 73 Days.

This took place back in 1944-1945.

The longest streak of days with measurable snow on the ground started on December 11, 1944 and lasted until February 21, 1945.

Top Ten number of days in a row with snow on the ground