(WKBN) – November is off to a very warm start with record-high temperatures already in the books. There is a big change on the way as we push into the weekend.

The weather pattern across the country is becoming active, and the seasonal shift in temperatures continues to evolve. The winter season is setting in.

Turning colder by this weekend!

How long will the nice weather last?

The sunny skies and mild temperatures will stick around through the middle of the week.

A typical high this time of the year is in the middle 50’s and a typical low is in the middle 30’s.

We have averaged a high near 67.5° to this point of the month. That is close to 13° above normal. The average low has averaged 47.7°. That is close to 11° above normal.

The warmer temperatures will get pushed out of the region by the weekend.

High temperatures for Youngstown, Ohio – November 8th through the 14th.

Low temperatures for Youngstown, Ohio – November 8th through the 14th.

When will it snow?

The big change moves in this weekend as a strong storm system sweeps across the country and pulls cold air in behind it. Our temperatures will go from above normal to below normal in a short period of time.

Highs will only be in the 30’s by Sunday and Monday. Lows will dip into the 20’s.

This colder air will follow Nicole, a tropical system developing in the western Atlantic. This system will impact Florida and then the Southeast United States. The storm will brush our region with some rain late this week.

The colder air will also fire up the Lake Effect snow machine late Saturday night and through the end of the weekend.

Right now, it does not look to be a significant snowfall, but snow showers will spread across our region with colder temperatures and blustery weather.

This colder air will be the first in a series of cold blasts that will try to sweep into the region throughout a 7 to 10-day period from this coming weekend through the early part of your Thanksgiving week.