It was a very slow start to the snow season here in Youngstown, Ohio. November had a few rounds and then December turned very warm and ended up with a top 10 least snowiest months on record. January ended above normal and the snow has continued to fall in February.

The big winter storm dumped snow from Texas to New England, helping to produce more snow on our snowpack that has been in place since mid-January.

Our local snowpack is around a foot in spots. It looks like that snow will stick around with this cool forecast into next week.

The total snowfall for the season is 44.8″ as of Friday evening, which makes this snow season above normal. The total snow from this past winter storm ranged from a few inches near the Ohio River to close to a foot across the snowbelt.

The extra snow from the storm helped make the airport 2.9 inches above normal in snowfall so far this winter.