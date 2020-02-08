Snow flurries tonight; more rain and snow tomorrow.

Scattered flurries are expected tonight with a possible dusting in spots. This is due to a weak area of low pressure crossing the Valley into the Mid-Atlantic. Snow flurry activity should wrap up around midnight. Overnight lows will be dropping into the mid 20s tonight.

Although a lingering flurry or two can be expected on Sunday morning, it will remain mostly cloudy and becoming breezy before our next system arrives later on Sunday evening. Temperatures will continue to rise through the day and into the evening hours of Sunday. We will have a rain / snow mix across the Valley for Sunday evening. Temperatures will continue to rise and change all the precipitation into a chilly rain. We should top out in the mid and upper 30s on Sunday with even milder readings on Monday morning (lower 40s).

Morning rain showers on Monday, then expect a temperature drop. We will have a couple days of cloudy days with highs in the lower 40s before our next system arrives late on Wednesday. This 3rd system will be another rain / snow system and last through Thursday.

