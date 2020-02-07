Snow expected through your Friday morning

Watch for slippery spots through early Friday morning

Through Morning: Wintry mix to snow showers. Snow accumulation of up to an inch into the early morning. (100%)

Low: 25

FRIDAY: Snow showers likely. Another 1 to 3 inches possible. Heaviest snow through the 1st half of the day. (100%)

High: 30 Low: 25

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance for snow showers. Mainly early. Less than one inch additional accumulation. (40%)

Low: 18

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry into the late afternoon/evening. (20%)

High: 33 Low: 18

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower or flurry into the late afternoon/evening. (20%)

High: 39 Low: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 30