Snow ending, staying chilly

Weather

Skies will become mostly sunny through the day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Lake effect snow ending early. (20%AM)
High: 37

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Colder.
Low: 23

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an afternoon rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 40 Low: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated snow shower. (20%)
High: 36 Low: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 34 Low: 28

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 35 Low: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 36 Low: 30

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com