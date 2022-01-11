BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- You may still run into some snow covering roads on your Tuesday morning commute.

As you’re heading out this morning, roads could still be covered. Just about everyone has at least a coating.

Many of the main roads are clear and treated, it’s really those side roads that could be a little bit more trouble.

This is what they looked like earlier Tuesday morning. As you can see, they are snow covered. A lot of the side roads still look like this so give yourself some time if you’re headed out for your Tuesday morning commute.

Another thing is, it is cold outside. We have wind chills below 0 degrees this morning. These roads could be even more slick as we’re dealing with below freezing temperatures. Make sure you give yourself enough time if you’re headed out this morning.



Keep some supplies in your car in case you run into an emergency: things like a phone charger, a blanket, gloves, hat , water, a first aid kit and even a small shovel in case you get stuck.



First News will be out here all morning giving you a look at these road conditions.