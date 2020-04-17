Breaking News
Snow and rain showers moving in Friday

Weather

A blast of Winter weather Friday - Better this weekend

FRIDAY: Snow developing. Rain showers mixing in from south to north. Snow accumulation ranging from a trace to the south to 2 inches or higher north of Interstate 80. (100%)
High: 38 Low: 28

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain or snow showers tapering off. A light coating of new snow possible as system moves out. (90%)
Low: 31

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early in the snowbelt. (20% AM)
High: 48 Low: 31

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower afternoon. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 35

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 53 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 30

