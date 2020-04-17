Snow and rain likely today

FRIDAY: Snow developing. Rain mixing in from south to north. A coating to 2″ possible. Highest amounts north. (100%)
High: 38
FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain or snow tapering. An additional coating possible. (90%)
Low: 31
SATURDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. (20%AM)
High: 48
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for afternoon showers. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 35
MONDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 53 Low: 33
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 36
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 30
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 58 Low: 39
FRIDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 44