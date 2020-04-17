Breaking News
Snow and rain likely today

It will be a cold day with high temperatures in the upper 30s

FRIDAY: Snow developing. Rain mixing in from south to north. A coating to 2″ possible. Highest amounts north. (100%)
High: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain or snow tapering. An additional coating possible. (90%)
Low: 31

SATURDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. (20%AM)
High: 48

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for afternoon showers. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 35

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 53 Low: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 58 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 44

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

