Small shower risk into Sunday morning

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)
Low: 43
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Risk for a shower or sprinkle early. Clearing skies late day. (20% AM)
High: 56
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 61 Low: 33
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely into the evening with chance of t-storms. (60%)
High: 65 Low: 47
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with the chance of t-tstorms. (70%)
High: 67 Low: 53
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers (40%)
High: 55 Low: 44
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance of a shower. Cooler. (20%)
High: 49 Low: 35
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Cool.
High: 48 Low: 31