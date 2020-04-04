Small shower risk into Sunday morning

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)

Low: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Risk for a shower or sprinkle early. Clearing skies late day. (20% AM)

High: 56

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 61 Low: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely into the evening with chance of t-storms. (60%)

High: 65 Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with the chance of t-tstorms. (70%)

High: 67 Low: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers (40%)

High: 55 Low: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance of a shower. Cooler. (20%)

High: 49 Low: 35

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Cool.

High: 48 Low: 31