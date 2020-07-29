Small shower and storm chances

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm late day. (30%PM)
High: 85
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chance for an isolated shower or storm. Small chance for a strong storm. (40%)
Low: 67
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 59
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 62
SUNDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 63
MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 64
TUESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 62
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 60