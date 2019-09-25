Small risk for showers overnight

FORECAST:
Tonight: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (30%)
Low: 57
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower early. (30% )
High: 71
Thursday night: Mostly clear. A Cool night.
Low: 45
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 45
Saturday: Partly sunny.
Chance for showers or a thunderstorm.
(40%)
High: 81 Low: 63
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 60
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59
Tuesday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 66
Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 64