Small risk for showers overnight

Only one cool night in the 7 day forecast

FORECAST:

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (30%)

Low: 57

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower early. (30% )

High: 71

Thursday night: Mostly clear. A Cool night.

Low: 45



Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 45

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 81 Low: 63

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 86 Low: 66

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 64