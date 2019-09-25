Small risk for showers overnight

Weather

Only one cool night in the 7 day forecast





FORECAST:

Tonight:  Scattered clouds.  Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (30%)
Low:  57  

Thursday:  Becoming mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower early. (30% )
High: 71

Thursday night:  Mostly clear.  A Cool night. 
Low:  45 

Friday:  Mostly sunny.   
High: 76  Low: 45

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or a thunderstorm.  (40%) 
High: 81  Low: 63

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High: 79  Low: 60

Monday:  Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  (20%)
High:  86  Low:  66

Wednesday:  Scattered clouds.  Chance for a shower.  (30%)
High:  83  Low:  64

