Small risk for a sprinkle or shower Thursday

WILDFIRE IMPACTS

Hazy conditions continue with a layer of smoke continuing to move across the area as a cold front brings cooler air into the region. This may lead to some of that smoke in the upper layers mixing down to the surface Thursday. It looks like it will be a pretty dispersed layer if it can reach the surface, meaning the amount of smoke isn’t likely to have a major impact on visibility or air quality but it may be enough that you’d be able to smell smoke at the surface.

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Very small risk for an isolated shower/sprinkle. (20%)

High: 68 Low: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Early Light Frost.

High: 62 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Early Light Frost.

High: 65 Low: 38

MONDAY: Sunny.

High: 66 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 42