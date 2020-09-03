Small risk for a shower Thursday

Weather

Cooler temperatures and lower humidity on the way by the end of the week

OVERNIGHT: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog. Very small chance for a shower. (30%)
Low: 63

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 63

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 60

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 54

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. (20% Late Day Shower)
High: 78 Low: 56

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 61

