Warm and muggy Video

Today is muggy with some sun. There is a very small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle. Most of the day looks dry. Afternoon temperatures will push into the low 80's.

The weather pattern to end the week and into the weekend will be very typical for this time of the year. Afternoon highs near 80 with a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon hours.

Look for this pattern to continue next week with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm each day. The best chance will be into the afternoon hours.

