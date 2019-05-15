Small risk for a light shower tonight

Weather Update:
– Small chance for a light shower tonight
– Lows in he mid/upper 40’s
– Partly sunny Thursday
– Afternoon highs near 70°
– Showers and storms return late Thursday night
– Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty wind into Friday morning
– Scattered showers or storms Friday
– The highest risk will be early in the day
Weekend Weather:
– Warming into the mid 70’s Saturday
– Small chance for a shower
– Warming into the low 80’s Sunday
– Small risk for a shower or storm late day
Important weather links:
