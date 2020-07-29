Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm tonight

Cooler temperatures return to end your July

TONIGHT
Scattered clouds. Chance for an isolated shower or storm. Small chance for a strong storm. (30%)
Low: 66

THURSDAY
Scattered Clouds. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
Low: 62

FRIDAY
Partly sunny. Very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 62

SATURDAY
Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm late day. (20%PM)
High: 83 Low: 61

SUNDAY
Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 78 Low: 66

