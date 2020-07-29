Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm tonight

Cooler temperatures return to end your July

TONIGHT

Scattered clouds. Chance for an isolated shower or storm. Small chance for a strong storm. (30%)

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Scattered Clouds. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 62

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm late day. (20%PM)

High: 83 Low: 61

SUNDAY

Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 78 Low: 66