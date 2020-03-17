Small chance for a sprinkle or shower into the morning

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered light rain showers or sprinkles.
Low: 39
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for light rain showers or sprinkles. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 39
TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 29
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers late day. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 29
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 67 Low: 45
FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 68 Low: 60
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 49 Low: 28
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 23
MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 48 Low: 25