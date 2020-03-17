Small chance for a sprinkle or shower into the morning

Temperatures will push into the upper 40's Tuesday

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered light rain showers or sprinkles.

Low: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for light rain showers or sprinkles. (30%)

High: 49 Low: 39

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.

Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers late day. (30%)

High: 52 Low: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 67 Low: 45

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers with the chance for thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 68 Low: 60

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 49 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 43 Low: 23

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 48 Low: 25