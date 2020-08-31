Small chance for a shower

Temperatures will continue to climb through the week

MONDAY: Small chance for a few afternoon isolated showers, mainly south. (30%)
High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (30%)
Low: 62

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Clouds decreasing. Chance for a few showers early. (40%AM)
High: 76 Low: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 52

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 53

MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 58

