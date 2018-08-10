Small chance for a shower or storm overnight Video

The risk for a shower or thunderstorm overnight is small. A fast moving system will sweep through our region bringing the small chance through early morning. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60's.

Look for partly sunny skies Friday with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Afternoon highs will push into the low 80's.

The weekend will bring warm temperatures with highs near 80 each day. The risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast each day. The best chance will be during the afternoon hours.

This unsettled weather pattern will last through next week.

