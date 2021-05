IRONTON, OH (WOWK) - During the Civil War era, some soldiers were buried in unmarked graves and have remained that way for more than a hundred years. In an effort to put names on headstones, one group in Ironton, Ohio found two Civil War veterans were buried in a local cemetery.

African-American Civil War veterans, Private John Evans and Private Jefferson Finley have been identified as the two soldiers in the W.B. Kelley Cemetery in Ironton.