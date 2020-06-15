Closings and delays
Slow warming trend through the week

Weather

Back to the middle 80's by the weekend

TONIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 54

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 54

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 55

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 58

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 65

