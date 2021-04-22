Slow warm-up on the way

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated afternoon flurry or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 45
THURSDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Frost.
Low: 28
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 58
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers. (70% PM)
High: 58 Low: 38
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a few showers, mainly early. (30% AM)
High: 52 Low: 41
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 31
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 37
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 50
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 70 Low: 60