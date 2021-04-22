Slow warm-up on the way

It stays chilly today with temperatures reaching the mid 40s this afternoon

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated afternoon flurry or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 45

THURSDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Frost.
Low: 28

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers. (70% PM)
High: 58 Low: 38

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a few showers, mainly early. (30% AM)
High: 52 Low: 41

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 50

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 70 Low: 60

