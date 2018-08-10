Slow-moving storms and flooding early this evening Video

Slow-moving thunderstorms have dropped an incredible amount of rain in Mahoning County. The thunderstorms are currently pushing out of the area. Just light to moderate rain showers remain into the evening hours. Areas of fog will likely develop overnight, especially where the rain fell. Lows will drop into the lower 60s.

The patchy, dense fog will remain for the early morning hours of Saturday. There are just slight chances of a shower or thunderstorm for the weekend, but better chances of rain for the upcoming workweek as an upper-level low pushes toward Ohio by the end of the weekend and into Monday.

FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms and showers early, then mostly cloudy with areas of fog overnight, especially where it rains this evening.

Low: 63

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 83

Tomorrow night: A shower or storm early, partly cloudy.

Low: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny and more humid, chance for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 65

