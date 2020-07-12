Slightly cooler temperatures overnight

OVERNIGHT: A few passing clouds. Cooler.
Low: 64
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 82
SUNDAY NIGHT: Isolated shower or storm early. A few clouds.
Low: 62
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 80
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 59
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 64
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (30%)
High: 89 Low: 68
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (30%)
High: 88 Low: 67