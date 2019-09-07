Slight shower chances this weekend

Weather

It's also going to be a cooler than average weekend.

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 73

Saturday night:  Scattered clouds.  Small risk for sprinkle or isolated shower. (20%)
Low:  54

Sunday:  Scattered clouds. Very small risk for a sprinkle or light shower. (10%)
High: 73

Monday:  Partly sunny.  
High: 72  Low: 50

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 83  Low: 52

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms afternoon.  (40%)
High:  82  Low:  64

Thursday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High:  78  Low:  66

Friday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm.  (20%)
High:  80  Low:  62

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower early.  (20%)
High:  78  Low:  63

