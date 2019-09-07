Slight shower chances this weekend

It's also going to be a cooler than average weekend.

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle into the afternoon and evening. (20%)

High: 73

Saturday night: Scattered clouds. Small risk for sprinkle or isolated shower. (20%)

Low: 54

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Very small risk for a sprinkle or light shower. (10%)

High: 73

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 50

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 52

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms afternoon. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 64

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 78 Low: 66

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 62

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower early. (20%)

High: 78 Low: 63