Slight shower chances continue

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 70
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
Low: 50
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 66
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 72 Low: 46
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 74 Low: 55
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 56
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 58
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 60
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 62