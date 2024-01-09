YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- With wet snow changing to rain Tuesday morning, First News is bringing you its Live Drive Action Cam to update you on the latest conditions.

Police and crews responded to Youngstown Poland Road around 5:30 a.m. after a car crashed into a pole.

Crews said that the road conditions were a factor in the crash. No injuries were reported.

Several accidents are being reported by crews in the Mahoning Valley on Tuesday morning. Plow trucks are out treating the roads, according to ODOT. In Pennsylvania, 511PA is saying that drivers need to slow down on highways.

