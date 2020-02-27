Slick spots still possible as scattered snow continues

THURSDAY: Windy. Gusts to 35mph. Scattered snow showers. Another coating to an inch or two. Mainly in the snowbelt. (70%)
High: 27
THURSDAY NIGHT: Still windy. Scattered lake effect snow showers. Another coating to an inch or two. Mainly in the snowbelt. (40%)
Low: 18
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Chance for lake effect snow showers. (40%)
High: 28
SATURDAY: Chance for a snow shower in snowbelt early. (40% AM)
High: 29 Low: 18
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 40 Low: 19
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 45 Low: 36
TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 44
WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 54 Low: 36
THURSDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 35