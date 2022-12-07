This is cloud season in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It is the time of the year that clouds roll in and stay stuck overtop of us for multiple days at a time.

The forecast this week will continue to have clouds in it with mild temperatures for this time of the year. You may be ready for some sunshine as you look out your window on these short days.

How cloudy is December?

The month of December is one of the cloudiest months of the year in Youngstown, Ohio. The month averages twenty three days during the month cloudy each year! That is 74% of the month cloudy.

The month averages twenty three days during the month cloudy each year in Youngstown, Ohio.

74% of the month is cloudy in Youngstown, Ohio.

How cloudy is Youngstown, Ohio each year?

Northeast Ohio is a location that has a high percentage of cloudy days each year. In fact, more than half of the year is spent with cloudy skies.

The winter season in this region is the time of the year that not only large storm systems move across the country with large cloud canopies, but it is also the season for lake effect clouds.

Living in the shadow of the Great Lakes is a cloudy location to spend your winter. The lakes help create clouds and the clouds tend to stay trapped in the lower atmosphere this time of the year.

We can go days, or even weeks, at a time without seeing the sun.

Youngstown, Ohio averages 205 days per year with cloudy skies!

That means that 56% of the days each year are cloudy.

Cloudy days per year in Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio averages 97 days per year with partly cloudy skies!

That means that 27% of the days each year are partly cloudy.

Partly cloudy days per year in Youngstown, Ohio.

Youngstown, Ohio averages only 63 days per year with clear skies!

That means that 17% of the days each year are clear.

Clear days per year in Youngstown, Ohio.

Where we are so far this year

Through December 7, 2022:

Cloudy Days = 154

P/Cloudy Days = 146

Clear Days = 41

So far, 2022 has averaged more partly cloudy days compared to normal! We are running below normal on cloudy and clear days.